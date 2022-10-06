Deadline for service academy nominations is Oct. 14

In a release Friday, Congressman Rick W. Allen reminded residents of Georgia’s 12th District that the deadline to apply for his nomination to attend a Military Service Academy is Friday, Oct. 14.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must meet various eligibility requirements and be nominated by an authorized person, including a member of the United States House of Representatives or United States Senate.

“Our district is home to many outstanding young people who are eager to showcase their patriotism through military service, Allen, a Republican, said. “Furthermore, the privilege of attending a service academy also offers students the opportunity to attain a free education through a career in the military.”

Prospective applicants may reach Congressman Allen’s Service Academy Coordinator, Paul Lynch, by calling (706) 228-1980 or by email at Paul.Lynch@mail.house.gov.

More information on the process is available at: https://allen.house.gov/constituent-services/military-academy-nominations.htm



