DABC earns 'Deal of the Year' award

The Georgia Economic Developers Association recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon last month.

Bulloch County received the award for “Mid-Size Community Deal of the Year” for the Aspen Aerogels project. Aspen announced in February it would build an $10.9 million plant in Bulloch.

Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, who is CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and the chair of the Developers Association, and other key leaders in the project.

Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.

The Development Authority of Bulloch County and their partners, Bulloch County, and City of Statesboro, offered Aspen Aerogels a 90-acre land gift at the Southern Gateway Commerce Park. It was the first manufacturing project to locate in the park.

The Aspen Aerogels Statesboro-Bulloch Plant 2 will manufacture insulation blankets to wrap battery compartments and prevent thermal runaway in EVs.

Along with other EV related projects in the region, Aspen Aerogels has placed the Bulloch community in the EV ecosystem. This deal has impact of more than $10.9M in net project benefits to county and school over 20-year timeline and commitment of 250 jobs.



