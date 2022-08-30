Cypress Lake signal to go live Wednesday

After months of delays, the long-awaited traffic light at the intersection of Cypress Lake Road and the 301 Bypass/Veterans Memorial Parkway will become operational Wednesday.

In a release Sunday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced the “activation of a new signalized intersection” at Cypress Lake Road and the Bypass.

From 2013 to 2019, the intersection was the scene of 79 vehicle crashes, including 33 with injuries and one with a fatality, according to information from a Georgia DOT database.

After years of complaints from the community that the intersection needed a traffic light to improve safety, Bulloch County commissioners approved a bid for the light and other changes to the intersection in September 2020.

However, holdups due to meeting electrical transmission line standards from Georgia Power, and other factors, forced completion of the project past several deadlines.

In Sunday’s release, Jill Nagel, a spokesperson for the DOT, wrote that message boards have been placed on the bypass and Cypress Lake Road to alert motorists of the new traffic signal location and that it will go live on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

She said local law enforcement will handle traffic control during activation of the signal to ensure safety.

As the new stop light comes online, Nagel reminds drivers “to pay special attention to traffic control devices, signs and posted speed limits to ensure safe passage through the new traffic signal location.”

Along with the new traffic light, intersection improvements include pedestrian crosswalks and flashing yellow arrows in the left turn lanes to enhance safety.