COVID-19 takes largest leap in Bulloch

Bulloch County’s COVID-19 numbers took an alarming jump Friday, with 20 newly confirmed cases bringing the total to 139.

“That’s up 20 in 24 hours,” said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency director. “I had to look twice when I was writing it down.”

Bulloch has seen an increase of 47 confirmed cases in the past week, and cases have more than doubled since June 1, from 62 to 139. Wynn said some of the numbers can be attributed to increased testing, but he added that the sharp uptick likely also means an increase in the number of people contracting the disease. The Department of Public Health will not release local testing numbers, but “according to the lines I have seen, there is increased testing,” he said.

Due to social restrictions being lifted, many people have become lax in taking precautions. Wynn said he has noticed fewer people wearing masks in public, and he feels a decline in social distancing — more people visiting restaurants and gathering in larger groups — is also reflected by the inflated totals.

These numbers only indicate Bulloch County residents. Some in long-term care facilities and hospitals who have COVID-19 may not be included in these totals, he said.

Of the 139 cases, three have been fatal. Fifteen have been hospitalized, and as of Friday afternoon, there were six patients being treated for the coronavirus at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, he said.

Bulloch County’s numbers echo a reported trend across the state and nation, Wynn said. Reports show Georgia has recorded 62,009 cases through Friday at 3 p.m., with 2,636 deaths. The state has seen an increase of 14,331 cases since June 2 and 562 deaths in that same time. Fatalities have averaged 40 a day over the last two weeks, the highest such figures since the beginning of May.

In the United States, as of Friday at 3 p.m., there have been 2,217,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 118,800 deaths.

Wynn warns people to not become complacent; the virus is here and thriving. He urges people to continue wearing masks in public, washing hands and using hand sanitizer. Continue with social distancing and avoiding large, close-knit crowds, he said.

“In the last 17 days since the first of June, confirmed positive cases have doubled in our county. The last 24 hours gave us the largest jump in confirmed cases to date. We must remain vigilant.”

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.