County Trick or Treat event is Thursday at Ag Arena

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will hold its annual Trick or Treat event on Thursday at the Ag Complex off Langston Chapel Road.

According to a release from the Rec department, the festivities will run 5:30-7:30 p.m. and invites everyone in the community to celebrate the fall season and family-friendly Halloween atmosphere. The event will offer a candy trail, games, train rides, inflatables, horseback rides and more.

“We are excited to host our traditional Trick or Treat event again this year and look forward to the event being bigger and better than last year.” said Kimberly Sharpe, the event’s coordinator. “We have over 30 local businesses and organizations that will join us this year so they can help us provide a fun and safe event for our citizens.”

People coming to the event are asked to park in the marked parking areas. Staff will help direct parking and a shuttle bus to the arena will run from various lots. Sharpe asked attendees “to please not park in the school parking lots across the street and to please use caution in the area.

Concessions will be available. The event will be held rain or shine.

The Trick or Treat event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Coca-Cola, TC Outdoors, Exchange Club of Statesboro, Wing Maxx, Plank and Tile, Via Media, Home2Suites Statesboro, Statesboro Golf Carts and Crazy Nick’s Inflatables.

For a complete event lineup, visit www.bullochrec.com/trick-or-treat or call (912) 764-5637.