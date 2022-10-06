County to close small area of Annex parking lot

Due to construction on the Bulloch County North Main Annex, the parking area off North Walnut St. to the north of the building will be blocked off beginning Monday, according to a release from Broni Gainous, community relations manager for Bulloch County.

Parking is available in the lot behind the Annex for access to the building.

This parking lot will remain closed throughout the construction phase, which is scheduled to be complete in April 2023.

For handicap parking, Gainous said three spaces will be provided in a small part of the parking lot off North Main St. that will be cordoned off for handicap use only. A temporary ramp at the door closest to North Main St. will be made available to use to enter the building.