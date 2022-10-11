Council greenlights Brannen and City Hall renovations; bid $233,335 over budget

Statesboro’s city government is moving forward with renovations costing $1.38 million to City Hall and neighboring Joe Brannen Hall, including a new space for the city’s employee health clinic, on a bid that exceeded the originally budgeted funding by $233,335.

The winning price of $1,383,335 from BAK Builders was the lower of two sealed bids opened Sept. 12. The other bid was $1,471,000 by Hubbard Hudson Construction. Both companies are based in Statesboro.

Previously the city had budgeted just $1.15 million for the project.

“These are the renovations that we’ve been talking about for quite some time, the renovations here at City Hall, the renovations at Joe Brannen Hall and the employee clinic. Obviously, we were concerned as to the timing of us actually going out to bid,” City Manager Charles Penny told the mayor and council during their Oct. 4 meeting.

The source of the funding remains the same, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue earmarked for improvements to city administrative buildings in the 2013 and 2019 Bulloch County SPLOST referendums. To cover the additional cost, the city will use some SPLOST funds originally targeted to replace the City Hall heating and air-conditioning system, which continues to function well, said Assistant City Manager Jason Boyles.

Tight market

At a pre-bid conference the city held Aug. 23, which was required for any construction companies that wanted to bid, 11 firms participated, city Central Services Director Darren Prather noted in a memo. But only two companies presented sealed bids by the opening date three weeks later.

“There have been times in the past when we had this type of project we would have seven or eight people submitting bids,” Prather said in an interview the week of the bid opening. “But there’s apparently a lot of work out there and, you know, I was hoping for three or four but two is good and they seem to be fairly priced in this job market.”

At that time he said the cost might be brought “within the budget, give or take,” but that was because two optional elements in the bid specifications – a brick façade for the employee clinic end of Brannen Hall facing Vine Street and an enclosure for waste bins – might be included or left out at the discretion of city officials.

The brick façade at a bid price of $17,573 and the gated waste bin enclosure at $64,862 together added $82,435 to the cost. These were included in the bid totals provided to City Council, which unanimously awarded the contract to BAK Builders.

MFBE goal

BAK Builders indicated that they would bring significantly more than 20% MFBE, or minority and female-owned business enterprise, participation in the project, Penny noted, saying he wanted to “stress the significance” of this commitment.

Specifically, BAK indicated that its MFBE participation “will be 23.66% of their total submitted bid price,” according to Prather’s memo on the project.

A 20% annual, combined goal for city contracts is stated in Statesboro’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, which requires that prime contractors “make a good faith effort” through their purchasing and selection of subcontractors.

Clinic first priority

Terms of the contract give BAK until May 1 to complete the renovations of Joe Brannen Hall, including the employee clinic, but until Aug 1, also 2023, to complete the City Hall renovations.

The front portion of Joe Brannen Hall, 58-A East Main St., has served for years now as a meeting space for city committees and development agencies. Under the plan drawn by architect Frank D’Arcangelo of the local firm DPR Architecture, that part of the building will become the city Human Resources Department headquarters.

Meanwhile, the other end of Brannen Hall, facing Vine Street, will get a new entrance and be remodeled to serve as the city employee health clinic, with a lobby, reception area, office, exam rooms, a small lab and restrooms. The city has been providing a clinic for its employees for several years.

But after the council in March contracted Everside Health to serve as the new provider for clinic services, the company recently relaunched the clinic summer inside the previous location, space leased by the city in a doctors’ building on Brampton Avenue, near East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The city’s lease on the Brampton Avenue building extends to June 30 and costs the city $42,000 a year.

“The clinic would be the first thing that would be done because we do have a 12-months lease, and in order to not have to extend that and continued to pay the rent … for next year, that would be the first thing that we would work on,” Penny said.

Meanwhile, all three floors of City Hall will receive some interior renovation work, details of which were previously reported. The City Hall renovations are the smaller portion of the work, costing $378,000, compared to slightly over $1 million for the Brannen Hall redo including the options.

After a preconstruction conference Monday, Prather said the work should be underway by the end of October.