Cocoa and cookies with Santa
Emily Newham, front, and Gracie Tyson, both 7, are all smiles as they make their own hot chocolate at the festive event, held at the Ag Center. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

  Christmas Eve was the big night to leave the cookies and milk out for Santa, but local children enjoyed some pre-Christmas Eve cookies with the Jolly Old Elf himself on Dec. 3 at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

Kristen Thomas, left, and husband Justin help children Caroline, 6, and John, 4, make reindeer at on one of the craft tables during Cookies with Santa. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Cookies were laid out for the children, and they enjoyed a craft activity as well. Children were able to make a reindeer, as well as their own hot chocolate. They also enjoyed delicious cupcakes. 

Jordan Evans of Newington helps daughters Jaymes, 4, and Jentry, 2, color their Christmas stockings at one of the craft tables during Cookies with Santa. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Santa himself was on hand, and the kids got their last minute wishes whispered in his ear. For those who wanted to put things in writing, there was a mailbox on site, directly linked to the North Pole. 

Alexandra Fleming, 7, whispers her wish list to the Jolly Old Elf himself. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

