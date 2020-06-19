City, SPD share police “use of force” policy

In light of national attention directed towards police interactions with suspects, the City of Statesboro is sharing its Statesboro Police “use of force” policy.

The policy is not yet available on the city’s website, but may be viewed here.

The policy is a public document available to any citizen that requests it.

Statesboro officials issued a release Thursday announcing the policy’s availability.

“In an effort to provide full transparency to citizens, the City of Statesboro has published the Statesboro Police Department’s current Use of Force Policy. With nationwide protests calling for tighter regulation of policing, city officials felt that citizens should be aware of what the current policy is and how it continues to evolve as new techniques and training are made available,” the statement read.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead explained SPD “is a state-certified agency, and as such, has implemented policies and procedures that are in line with ‘best practices’ in our profession. Our training program and written policies are very much in line with the national call for police reforms. We recognize the need to use force on occasion, but we want to ensure our officers are given appropriate direction, and effective training in order to use the minimum amount of force necessary.”

Broadhead presented portions of the department’s Law Enforcement Operations Manual to Statesboro’s City Council at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting in response to local demonstrations calling for the department to implement Campaign Zero’s “8 Can’t Wait” policing standards.

After several council members asked him about the standards, Broadhead explained “the campaign’s eight standards for police reform pointing out that his department already complied with each of standards,” according to the release.

The Statesboro Herald will publish a detailed article outlining the policy this week.