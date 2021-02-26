City seeking input on housing

The City of Statesboro is seeking public input on local housing availability through survey responses. The housing survey is intended to further assess the housing needs and preferences of Statesboro residents, business owners who operate in the city, and employees who work in the city.

“Responses to the survey are essential in helping the city prioritize future housing initiatives,” said Kathleen Field, City of Statesboro Planning & Development director. “As the city continues to grow, the types of housing needed to accommodate residents also changes. We want to ensure that all of our current residents and potential residents have access to a variety of housing options to suit their individual needs.”

The survey is part of the city’s comprehensive housing study, which aims to analyze Statesboro’s rental residential market, single-family residential market, and affordable housing market.

The results from the study will guide the city’s future housing and development priorities. The city has partnered with the Coastal Regional Commission and Bleakly Advisory Group to manage data collection and planning recommendations for the study.

All responses to the housing survey are anonymous and confidential. The survey should take 10 minutes or less to complete. Take the survey at https://www.statesboroga.gov/housing.



