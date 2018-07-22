City plans second $1 million year for street resurfacing

Statesboro city officials plan to spend more than $1 million on street resurfacing projects this year, the second year this will have occurred with the tax known as T-SPLOST providing the largest portion of the funds.

A majority of Bulloch County voters approved the 1% Transportation-Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in a May 2018 referendum. It made the total sales tax on nonexempt items 8%, including the state tax and local options, beginning that October.

Over the five-year run of the tax, Statesboro is set to receive 43% of the funds, or more than $20 million, and the county government 51.3%, or more than $24 million. Smaller shares were “frontloaded” to Brooklet, Portal and Register so they get more of their money sooner.

Meanwhile, Statesboro’s fiscal year 2020 share in Georgia’s annual “LMIG” grant program for local road maintenance and improvements totals almost $328,953, according to a list on the Georgia Department of Transportation website. That makes the required 30% local match from the city approximately $98,685.

“The local grant this year was $328,000-plus, our match was around $90,000-plus, and then we supplemented the rest of it for that $1 million-plus range,” Statesboro Public Works and Engineering Director John Washington told the mayor and council.

His briefing on the resurfacing program was one of several updates the elected officials received at a 4 p.m. work session that preceded Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. regular City Council meeting.

Divvied by district

The paving projects will resurface 6.42 miles of Statesboro’s streets, according to the chart he projected on the screen. It listed 30 street segments ranging from a 20th of a mile to almost three-fourths of a mile in length.

“What we try to do is, we look throughout the city and we try to divide those by district based on the mileage and based on the mileage and based on the cost so that each district can get an equal share of the funds that were allocated from the grant and then also what we got out of the T-SPLOST funds,” Washington said.

Each of the five council districts will have from 1.12 to 1.41 miles of streets resurfaced this year, according to his chart. By projected cost, the shares are $212,106 in District 1, $216,613 in District 2; $206,685 in District 3; $235,215 in District 4 and $224,636 in District 5, for total expected spending of $1,095,268 in state and local funds on repaving.

Streets where some resurfacing is scheduled include, in District 1, Gary Street, Courtland Street, Wilburn Road, Gordon Street-Hill Street, North Mulberry Street and East Olliff Street; in District 2, East Vine Street, Pine Street, Bulloch Street, Spruce Street, Spring Street, Peachtree Street and Cromartie Drive; in District 3, East Grady Street, the northbound side of Park Avenue, and Jet Drive, also partly in District 5.

Others include, in District 4, segments of Georgia Avenue, Bel-Lane Avenue, Rogers Court, Herty Drive and John Paul Avenue, as well as short sections of Lanier Drive extending also into District 5.

Other segments to be resurfaced in District 5 are on Sherwood Court, Debbie Lane, Lee Drive, Garden Way, Scotdale Court and Peg-Wen Boulevard.

Largest projects

Peg-Wen will receive the longest stretch of repaving, two segments of .73 mile and .09 mile, or a total of more than eight-tenths of a mile. But the most expensive project is expected to be the resurfacing of Georgia Avenue from Chandler Road to Fair Road, a little over a half mile, at a projected cost of more than $145,000.

A competitive bidding process will determine actual prices. This will take about 90 days from sending out bid descriptions to council approval of a contract and issuing a notice to proceed, Washington said.

“Hopefully we’ll start in the beginning of summer with the resurfacing,” he said.