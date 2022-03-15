City to pay engineers $2.65 million to finish Creek on Blue Mile design

The city of Statesboro will pay the Freese and Nichols engineering and design firm, assisted by EMC Engineering Services, $2.65 million to complete the planning and design of the Creek on the Blue Mile project.



Previously contracted payments to the engineering team led by Freese and Nichols included $832,000 for the feasibility study, authorized by City Council in September 2019, and $65,000, authorized in April 2021, for a hydrology study of the floodplain in the project area. So, the design work brings the price tag for studies and planning to almost $3.55 million, which the city has funded from its $5.5 million state grant for the project.

“The cost of the design proposal will be fully funded from the original grant of $5.5 million,” City Manager Charles Penny said March 1, the day City Council authorized the design work. “… Of the grant funds the governor provided for the city, so far we have spent about $900,000 on the feasibility study, so we’d have … four and a half million dollars left.”

Unless the design work proceeded, that money would probably have to be returned to the state, he told the mayor and council.

Proposed since 2018, the Creek on the Blue Mile is a flood control project, with economic development aims, for the Little Lotts Creek drainage that crosses under the “Blue Mile” of South Main Street and continues southeastward toward Gentilly Road.

The $5.5 million grant, direct funding through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, was part of a $21 million state funding and loan package for the project announced on a visit to Statesboro by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in December 2018, during his final weeks in office. The other $15.5 million was promised as a low-interest line of credit, also from GEFA.

Unlike the grant, any money used from the line of credit is a loan that must be repaid by the city.

“But that’s for the work once we have the design done,” Penny said. “We can’t move forward until we get the design work completely done, and we’re talking about (design) work that may take a minimum of 12 months.”

Trimmed project

The planning and design spending comes to about 12% of the total expected public investment in the project, now estimated at about $30 million.

But Freese and Nichols’ original total cost estimate came in at $40.2 million to $64.8 million in December 2020, later revised to $44.6 million to $72.4 million. That included a wide range of cost possibilities for a 26-acre reservoir proposed to be built west of South College Street, with a dam and structures to channel and control the water.

Working with the city government in an effort to keep the project alive, the engineering team in August 2021 proposed putting construction of the reservoir and dam on hold for the time being. This, the engineers said, would reduce the estimated cost to $27.6 million.

In the trimmed-down version of the plan, the existing railroad embankment, where the tracks run a little to the east of South College Street, would serve as a “natural impoundment.” Downstream from there, the channel would be cleared and re-sloped between tiered promenades, where ornamental lamps, shade trees and planters, park benches and picnic tables would be installed.

Economic impact

Before authorizing the design phase to move forward, the council first heard the results of an economic impact analysis performed by the Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research at Georgia Southern University. The CBAER’s Assistant Director Ben McKay presented the report during a council work session Feb. 15.

A summary of the findings was then included, along with a cost breakdown for aspects of the Freese and Nichols and EMC design proposal, in another presentation during a “work session” held at 10 a.m. March 1, after Mayor Jonathan McCollar recessed the regular council meeting that had begun at 9 a.m.

The economic impact study, for which the city paid $19,000 from its stormwater fund, indicated that the Creek on the Blue Mile could have an $80 million impact when fully built out. This does not include any estimate of the value of jobs from commercial development, but it does project that about $50 million in private-sector capital investment is possible, after the $30 million public investment.

The economic researchers project that 650 construction jobs would be created. The private development is expected to include 20 three-story mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, plus, on J.R. Hendley Foundation property, four townhome buildings.

The researchers estimated that, over 30 years, the project could generate almost $13.9 million in property taxes, including $3.6 million in new property tax revenue to the city, and $12.9 million in additional sales tax revenue to the city, county and schools.

But the cost-benefit analysis included a statement that “it is unclear from the available information that adding new businesses to the area will increase the current level of spending or encourage additional visitors to come to this community.” Councilman Phil Boyum asked Dominique Halaby, director of Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group, if this means that 15 retailers and 10 restaurants projected to locate around the creek might not be additions to the community but could instead replace others elsewhere in Statesboro.

“That’s actually true from our perspective,” Halaby said. “When you build something new, put something in place like this that has the ability to be transformative, there’s no way to predict what impact that will have on other businesses in the surrounding area.”

Boyum also observed that the tax revenue projections were based on the commercial and residential buildings being completed and occupied within the first two years, and Halaby confirmed this. Other council members also asked questions about a prediction of such rapid development, and Boyum called the revenue projections “a max” and the two-year buildout “unrealistic” but expressed support for the project.

A 4-0 vote

The March 1 work session during a recess of the regular meeting remained open to the public but was not included in the city-streamed video. After council heard the presentation and took part in discussion, McCollar reconvened the regular meeting.

On motions from Councilwoman Paulette Chavers seconded by Councilwoman Shari Barr, the council voted 4-0 both to take up the design funding proposal, which had been tabled two weeks earlier, and approve it.

McCollar and Penny report that they took part in a conference call that day with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff as the city seeks support for a federal grant and a possible direct appropriation for the project.