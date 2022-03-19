City to host Housing Rehabilitation information meeting

The City of Statesboro will host a community meeting regarding its newly formed Housing Rehabilitation Program on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Members of the city’s Planning & Development Department as well as a representative from Insight, the city’s consultant firm for the program, will be present to explain the application process and qualifications.

The city encourages homeowners with lower incomes who occupy substandard housing to attend the community meeting if they would like to be considered for rehabilitation assistance.

"The City’s leadership has recognized that there are areas in Statesboro that have been left behind economically and structurally over the past few decades,” said Justin Williams, City of Statesboro Planning & Housing Administrator. “This program will provide an opportunity to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations in our community. We are excited to kick off this program and witness not only the aesthetic improvements in the community but also the positive and meaningful impact it will have on the lives of the residents.” Justin Williams

In 2021, the City of Statesboro received $12,306,220.00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Statesboro City Council approved the allocation of $5,000,000.00 of the funds to be used to provide rehabilitation or replacement housing assistance to lower-income homeowner households in the City of Statesboro.

In order to be considered for assistance, applicants must meet the criteria outlined below:

1. Occupant household income must be at or below requirements.

2. Eligible properties must be owner-occupied, not investor-owned.

3. All households served must occupy a unit with structural deficiencies.

This program is designed to address housing needs, not minor structural cosmetic improvements. The maximum limit for rehabilitation costs is $50,000.

4. All units must be located within the limits of the City of Statesboro.

5. Manufactured housing must have been converted into real property if owned and occupied by the homeowner prior to selection.

6. Applicants selected for the program will need to execute a promissory note to obtain loan assistance, which will be secured with a deed of trust on the property for the duration of the note.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the community meeting on March 23.

The online application will be available at www.statesboroga.gov/housingrehabilitation on March 24 at noon.

The deadline to apply to the program is June 23, 2022.

Questions regarding the program should be directed to the city’s Planning & Development Department at (912)-764-0630 or through email at planning.development@statesboroga.gov.