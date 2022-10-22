City annexes corner at Burkhalter and Fair Road for a Parker’s Kitchen

By a unanimous vote of City Council last week, Statesboro is annexing 3.8 acres at the intersection of Burkhalter Road and Georgia Highway 67 into the city limits, effective Nov. 1, for construction of a Parker’s Kitchen convenience store.

This modest-sized annexation is expected to figure in discussions between city and Bulloch County officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation about planning for roads in growth areas.

The Drayton-Parker Companies requested the annexation, which was done by “the 100% method” with approval from the owners of three small parcels of land that are being combined as the proposed store site.

“I think council may be aware, this is your burgeoning development area,” City Manager Charles Penny told the city’s elected officials during their discussion Tuesday.

He went to the describe Burkhalter Road as “overburdened” and, at least on the side opposite the annexed location “woefully inadequate” to its growing amount of traffic, but said this was not a reason to deny the annexation.

The corner being annexed is on the west, or the righthand side for drivers traveling south on Highway 67, and on the north side of Burkhalter Road. It has a house on it, described as dilapidated, which will be demolished to make way for the store.

Both corners across Burkhalter Road to the south and east, where there are convenience stores already, will remain outside the city, under county jurisdiction. The northeast corner, where the Stay Plus Extended Stay Hotel is located, is already in the city limits.

Sixth Parker’s here

Parker’s, the Savannah-based convenience store chain, currently has 70 stores operating in Georgia and South Carolina. These include five stores in Bulloch County, so the one planned for the annexed site would be the sixth in the county, a company public relations spokesperson said Friday.

A different representative, Brian Clouser, an engineer with Kimley-Horn and Associates, spoke to the mayor and council about the project briefly during Tuesday’s meeting. The reason Parker’s wants the site annexed is so the store can be served by Statesboro’s water and sewer system, he said. But the city’s mains do not currently reach the site.

“Based on coming to the Right Start meeting earlier this summer, it was basically kind of told to us if we want to get water and sewer, we need to get annexed into the city,” Clouser said.

Right Start meetings are meetings city staff members have with developers to review their concept plans. The project had proceeded beyond that to the annexation request and a zoning change request, which was more of a technicality. These were recommended for approval by the city planning and development staff with conditions – including that a traffic study must be completed before construction – and the city Planning Commission voted 4-0 on Oct. 5 to recommend approval.

On the county’s zoning map, the property was already zoned HC, or highway commercial. But under the city’s zoning ordinance, newly annexed land by default comes designated R-40 single-family residential, noted Planning and Development Director Kathy Field.

So, the Parker’s developers had to also request a change to city zoning classification HOC, highway-oriented commercial, essentially the same as its county zoning. That request came to City Council for approval Tuesday, along with the ordinance of annexation, already drawn up.

Traffic question

“I’m curious about … what the impact from a traffic standpoint is going to be,” said District 1 Councilman Phil Boyum. “You know, the city only has one corner of that intersection, and so once we start annexing property on other sides of the road, what kind of responsibility do we have?”

The developer needs to have the traffic impact study done “so that any improvements that need to be made should be a part of their development costs,” Penny said.

Then he made the observation that the area around this intersection is the city’s “burgeoning development area” in that direction.

“And Burkhalter is a tremendously overburdened road – not so much on this side; this side does have turning lanes coming off of Burkhalter – but the other side is woefully inadequate,” Penny said.

He said he had sent an email to the county manager noting “that we continue to approve housing developments, and the county continues to approve housing developments in that area, and the road, at this point there’s no turning lane.”

As a result, drivers attempting to turn right to go into town often have to wait through several cycles to make the turn, Penny said.

“We’re really behind the eight ball when it comes to road improvements and infrastructure, and its something that we need to be in serious conversation and consultation with the county,” he said.

After adding that “developers are going to have to bear some of the improvements,” Penny said the city and county will need to look to the Georgia Department of Transportation for assistance. He also noted that Georgia Power has transmission lines in the area and could also seek compensation for having to move them.

City officials have asked to hold a joint work session with the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners in late November, with roads being one suggested topic.

Phoned Friday, Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch noted that voters are being asked to make a decision in the Nov. 8 election on whether to continue the Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax for five more years. Statesboro, like the county and its other three towns, receives a share.

“We’re willing to work with anybody, but we have to take into consideration the development decisions that they make,” Couch said. “If they came to us now and said, ‘You guys need to spend $2 million on this intersection, then it’s like, ‘Surprise!’ Probably like them, our current T-SPLOST money is totally committed, and we don’t know how Nov. 8 is going to turn out.”