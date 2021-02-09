Checkers gunshot victim ‘improving’

The victim of a shooting Friday night outside Checkers is “improving, but has a long way to go,” and Statesboro police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information about the violent incident at the restaurant location off Northside Drive.



Capt. Jared Akins said the 46-year-old man was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after being shot Friday and remains hospitalized. His family described his condition as “improving,” Akins said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:51 p.m. Friday at Checkers, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot.

A number of witnesses at the scene told detectives there was an exchange of words between the victim and an unidentified man driving a silver four-door car, possibly a Honda.

“There is no evidence that he knew the suspect prior to the incident, but we do know that there was a verbal exchange between the victim and suspect in the (Checkers) parking lot prior to the shooting,” Akins said. “We do not believe the incident stemmed from anything prior to that time.”

Witnesses said after shooting the victim, the suspect fled in the silver car toward Northside Drive East, Akins said. The incident occurred at the entrance/exit of Checkers on Buckhead Drive.

Akins said detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in helping solve the case. Of specific interest, Akins said, is any interaction that may have happened between the victim while he was driving his white SUV and the silver car described by witnesses.

Akins said detectives also are asking business owners on Buckhead Drive and Northside Drive East to review and preserve any video surveillance footage they have showing Checkers or either roadway from between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

“We are in the process of obtaining surveillance video, which is surprisingly more difficult than most people believe,” Akins said.

Upon reviewing pertinent video, Akins said they may release images if it would help in identifying the shooter.

Also, Akins said detectives are asking the driver of the silver four-door car to come forward and explain what happened during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akins at (912) 764-9911 or email anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.



