Chase ends in arrest of man wanted for felony

Several charges were filed Monday against a man who deputies say tried to crash into a deputy’s patrol car during a brief chase Sunday night.

Bulloch County sheriff’s Deputy Rhett Kelly tried to stop a Ford F150 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday while patrolling Highway 301 North near Randy Lowery Road. He suspected the driver of being under the influence, but when he tried to pull him over, the driver accelerated, according to a statement released by Bulloch County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bill Black.

The driver, later identified as Theo Lanier, of Malibu Lane in Killeen, Texas, refused to stop and tried to ram his truck into Kelly’s patrol car “several times,” he said.

Lanier, 51, led Kelly and other responding deputies into Statesboro, where a PIT (precision immobility technique) was used to force Lanier’s truck to a stop. Lanier then fled on foot but was captured after a short chase by sheriff’s Cpl. Hunter Oglesby, Black said.

It was discovered that Lanier was wanted by Statesboro police on felony charges relating to domestic violence, he said.

Lanier was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where he was being detained Monday on an investigative hold, according to jail records. Charges related to the chase include aggravated assault against a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, suspended license, false imprisonment and battery.