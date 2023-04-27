Chamber relocating to building in West District

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce and its Board of Directors have entered into a lease-purchase agreement with Cypress Lake West, LLC for the Magnolia property, 97 South College Street, in the West District for a new Chamber office.

The Chamber hopes to move into the new office on or around August 1.

The relocation is in response to strengthened chamber operations and member feedback gained the last two years, said Chamber President/CEO Jennifer Davis.

The move benefits the Chamber, she said, because they will be more accessible to businesses.

“It is the hope of myself, staff and leadership that the relocation to the downtown business corridor will allow us to better serve the community and our members,” she said. “We are excited for the opportunities a storefront will offer to connect our businesses and people within our business district to each other.

"The relocation of Chamber operations downtown places us closer to our partners in community enrichment and economic development. We are excited to be part of the revitalization efforts of downtown.”

Since May 2021, the Chamber has been located upstairs in the Bulloch Solutions building. Davis said the partnership with Bulloch Solutions and the support they provide the Chamber has been paramount to the organization’s “forward trajectory.”

“While we thought it may take close to five years to rebuild and strengthen the Chamber with changes in leadership and staff, it has taken just two,” she said. “We credit the support from Bulloch Solutions and our faithful members for the speed at which we have been able to realign and refocus efforts to prioritize our members. We are ready to be front and center, as Statesboro-Bulloch’s most significant, organized business organization.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank our members and the community for your investment to the Chamber and its mission to advance business success. We are excited to welcome you to the new space.”



