Catface Turpentine Festival set for Oct. 7
Parade, Carter Still highlight annual celebration of Portal
Turpentine Festival - 2022
Stanley Lucas, front, and Lisa Mills check a batch of rosin potatoes for doneness as the Catface Country Turpentine Festival returned to Portal in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Boiling potatoes in pine rosin was popular when the by-product of turpentine production was abundant. The hot rosin seals the outside of the potatoes and makes it light and fluffy on the inside. The 2023 festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 7. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)

The 2023 Catface Turpentine Festival in Portal is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 at the historic Carter Turpentine Still. 

As has been the case from the beginning, the event will focus on learning about and celebrating turpentining. Turpentining was a natural resources-based industry that was one of Bulloch County's economic mainstays for decades. In fact, a pine forest in Statesboro was the site of experiments by Charles Herty, which revolutionized the way pine gum (fresh tar) was extracted and collected.

After a 10 a.m. parade in downtown Portal starts the festival, activities will move to the Carter Still site for entertainment, food and vendor booths. Among the foods available will be rosin baked potatoes, something that does not sound appetizing, but actually tastes great. Bottles of spirits of turpentine, always in demand, will be available.

The spirits room of the still will house a museum feature where two docents will provide historical perspective about the turpentine industry and answer questions.  

Douglas Chassereau, a veteran forester, will be on hand and he is among the most knowledgeable experts on turpentining past and present. Also, Dr. Roger Branch, the last remaining founder of the original festival, will be present.

