Candler officials investigating reported rape

Candler County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information in a reported sexual assault Saturday in the Aline community.

Deputies were notified of a sexual assault victim in the Emanuel County Hospital and determined an attempted rape had allegedly occurred at a Cool Springs Church Road residence, according to Candler County Sheriff’s reports provided to the Statesboro Herald by CCSO Chief Deputy Justin Wells.

Deputies contacted Inv. A. Montealvo and turned the investigation over to him, reports stated.

The victim was taken to The Teal House in Statesboro for an examination. The case remains active.

Victims of sexual assault or child abuse, or representatives for a child victim, are encouraged to contact local law enforcement. They may also contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. The contact numbers are: Office -912-489-6060; 24 Hour Crisis Line 1-866-489-2225; www.srsac.org.