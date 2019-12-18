Calendar1219 2019

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

ä WIDOWERS’ GRIEF Support Group, for men who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Thursday at noon in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION Session will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East. Spouses welcomed.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Adult Sitting Area of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ORNAMENT PAINTING and Cookie Decorating will be held Saturday at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $5/person.

ä CHRISTMAS of the Past will be held Saturday, 6–8 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the History Museum. Cost is $5/person or $15/family.