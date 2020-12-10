Calendar1211 2020

Saturday

ä POETRY WITH Mario on Facebook will be held Saturday. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.



Upcoming Event

ä ADULT WREATH Craft Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

ä ADULT CRAYON Ornament Craft Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä LAST BINGO Event for 2020 will be held Dec. 15 at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will close on the following days: Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

ä DONUTS WITH Santa will be held Dec. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info.



Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.