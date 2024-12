Today ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a Christmas Dinner in the South potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow the meal. Program, “”Fine Designs,” will be presented by Rebecca Masters. Bring a covered dish. Please note time change. Parking available in the rear of the building.