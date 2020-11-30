Calendar1201 2020

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Wednesday

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

Thursday

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Thursday via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Luncheon Meeting will be held Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $17/person. For more information or to make a reservation by Nov. 30 (required) call Emily Sproul, treasurer, at (304) 377-8112. For those unable to attend, a Zoom meeting will begin at 12:15 p.m. and an invitation will be sent prior to the meeting. Dr. Michael Braz will present a program of Christmas music.

ä ALL FIRED Up! Annual Holiday Sale will be held Thursday–Saturday at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts, East Vine Street. Hours: sale begins at 2 p.m. Thursday; Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. For more information visit www.averittcenterforthearts.org.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä CLASS, “Make Your Own Ribbon Ornament,” for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Dec. 8 via Facebook. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Dec. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building Max Lockwood Drive. Program will be presented by John Langrick and holiday music will be presented by Rhon Carter. Attendees should RSVP to Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.