Calendar1121 2020

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Upcoming Events

ä LET’S TALK X-Box Live With Mario will be held Nov. 23. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä ADULT CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Nov. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Nov. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

Ongoing Events

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.