Calendar1106 2020

Today

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Nov. 11 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. with Sen.-elect Billy Hickman as guest speaker. Social-distancing and CDC guidelines will be in place. Cost is $13.50. To RSVP to Becky Renfroe by Friday or for more information call (912) 531-9483.

ä “WE QUILT This City: A Statesboro Quilt Show” Exhibit will be on display through Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center, GSU campus. Admission is free, but contributions, to cover some of the costs of this show as well as support a local charity, will be accepted. For more information email pac@georgiasouthern.edu or interact through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram social media platforms.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Nov. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Georgia Death Certificates,” will be held Nov. 12 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.