Calendar1105 2020

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. The social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Topic, “The Business of Recycling,” will be presented by Jon Cook, owner of Boro Recycling.”

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Family History Ideas for Thanksgiving,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä RECEPTION for “No Strange Land” Exhibit will be held Thursday, 5–7 p.m., .at the Averitt Center for the Arts, East Main Street. Masks are required and social-distancing will be observed.

ä “WE QUILT This City: A Statesboro Quilt Show” Exhibit will be on display through Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center, GSU campus. Admission is free, but contributions, to cover some of the costs of this show as well as support a local charity, will be accepted. For more information email pac@georgiasouthern.edu or interact through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram social media platforms.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.



Friday

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Nov. 11 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. with Sen.-elect Billy Hickman as guest speaker. Social-distancing and CDC guidelines will be in place. Cost is $13.50. To RSVP to Becky Renfroe by Friday or for more information call (912) 531-9483.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Kit Take-outs will be available for pickup Nov. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Nov. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.