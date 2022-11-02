Calendar1103 2022

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow. Program, “Patriots on Parade, Part II,” will be presented by Pat Long, former regent and chapter member.



Friday

ä ANNUAL COMMUNITY Chicken Dinner will be held Friday, 11 a.m. –2 p.m. For more call Tinker Lanier or Belinda Nelson at (912) 764-8441 or fax to (912) 489-8247.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Nov. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä AUTHOR TALK with A.D. Lawrence will be held Nov. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages.



Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM ACTIVITY will be held Nov. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Bygone Days of Ancestors,” will be held Nov. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BILINGUAL STORY Time will be held Nov. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä GIRL/DAD Program will be held Nov. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 6–11.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cleaning Gravestone at Middleground,” will be held Nov. 12 beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.