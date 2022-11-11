Calendar11 12 2022

Today

ä GIRL/DAD Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 6–11.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cleaning Gravestone at Middleground,” will be held Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION will be held Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will host a Town Hall Meeting Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Please note location change.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Do You Really Have Cherokee Ancestors?,” will be held Nov. 15 beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Nov. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GA CYBER Academy – Apply to College Day will be held Nov. 17, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Nov. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM PROGRAM will be held Nov. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.