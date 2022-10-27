Calendar1028 2022

Saturday

ä STUNT SHOW featuring Zero Gravity Outreach will be held Saturday at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Activities will be held from noon–5 p.m.; shows begin at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be food trucks and live music. Free admission.

ä FALL PLANT Sale will be held Saturday–Sunday at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Items for sale include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees and houseplants.



Upcoming Events

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will begin Nov. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ONE NATION Under God Prayer Luncheon will be held Nov. 1, noon–1:30 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, North Main Street. For more information, email statesboroexchangeclub@gmail.com or call (912) 489-5626 or (912) 536-5626. Hosted by The Exchange Club of Statesboro.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Nov. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow. Program, “Patriots on Parade, Part II,” will be presented by Pat Long, former regent and chapter member.

ä DEADLINE for purchasing tickets for Ogeechee Area Hospice’s Annual Chicken Dinner is Oct. 28. The dinner will be held Nov. 4, 11 a.m. –2 p.m. Cost is $10/plate. Delivery available for orders of 10 plates or more. For more call Tinker Lanier or Belinda Nelson at (912) 764-8441 or fax to (912) 489-8247.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.