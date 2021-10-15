Calendar1016 2021

Today



ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive West (Highway 80).ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events



ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.ä AUTHOR TALK featuring Ron Levi will be held Oct. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Oct. 21 at noon in the conference room of the airport. Lunch will be served.ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.ä ADULT DIY Project: Rope Pumpkin will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.ä COOKING WITH Kids Class Part 2 will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.ä PERFORMANCE featuring Forever Motown: So Good for the Soul will be held Oct. 23 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.¬–4 p.m.ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Oct. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Tremors II.”ä TIM BURTON Scavenger Hunt will held Oct. 25–29 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

Ongoing Events



ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.