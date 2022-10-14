Calendar1015 2022

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä TEEN MAFIA Game will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MANAGING DEBT Class will be held Oct. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BUILDING YOUR Financial Future Class will be held Oct. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Digitize Genealogy Records,” will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPOOKY SCARY Read-Along with Omega Phi Alpha will be held Oct. 22, noon–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will observe Mental Health for All with a Good Therapy Dog Walk Oct. 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Location: the East Main Street entrance to the Willie McTell Trail. On-site registration/donation begins at 8 a.m.

ä COMMUNITY & Chess Activity will be held Oct. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 7–17. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.