Calendar1010 2021

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Properly Cleaning Headstones,” will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Tremors.”

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Kathy Durden, chief operating officer of Care Partners of Georgia, will be guest speaker. She will describe their services, including the Apex Program for Youth and Medicaid disability assistance. To obtain the invitation, text (912) 536-4448.

ä TEEN DAY will be held Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Oct. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Oct. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.