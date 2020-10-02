Calendar1003 2020

Upcoming Events

ä THE DEADLINE for Registering to Vote is Oct. 5. For more information call (912) 764-6502.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä DIY WREATH Project will be demonstrated via Facebook Oct. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held Oct. 8 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

ä SCREVEN COUNTY High School Class of 1990’s 30th Year Reunion will be held Oct. 10. A Pop-Up Tent Social Event will be held 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Screven County Recreation Department. For more information, visit the class’ web page at https://www.schs1990.com.