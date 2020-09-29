Calendar0930 2020

Today

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.



Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Thursday via Zoom beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Kathy Bradley, attorney at law, as speaker. Topic: “The Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote.” Instructions on how to log in will be issued to members.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Properly Clean Headstones,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.



Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä SCREVEN COUNTY High School Class of 1990’s 30th Year Reunion will be held Oct. 10. A Pop-Up Tent Social Event will be held 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Screven County Recreation Department. For more information, visit the class’ web page at https://www.schs1990.com.