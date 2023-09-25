Calendar0926 2023

Today

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 5 through Saturday to learn about GLS and Outreach and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Date Old Photographs,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt – Ghost Type will begin Oct. 2 and continue throughout the month of October at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Oct. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Properly Clean Gravestones,” will be held Oct. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä CHILDREN’S LEARNING Garden Program will meet on Thursdays Oct. 5–Nov. 30, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Meet at Heritage Pavilion. For grades K–5. To register contact Darrell at dl12182@georgiasouthern.edu or call (912) 478-1507.

ä SCRABBLE PARTY will be held Oct. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Oct. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Oct. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EDUCATIONAL HOMEBUYING Seminar will be held Oct. 10, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.