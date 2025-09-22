Calendar0923 2025

Today

ä TUESDAY DONUT Social will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Wednesday

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORSHIP CONCERT featuring the Jubal Chorus, made up of The Sons of Jubal (a men’s chorus) and The Jubalheirs (a women’s chorus), will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church Statesboro, North Main Street. An instrumental and vocal ensemble prelude begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the concert at 7 p.m. There is no charge, but a love offering will be received. For more information call (912) 764-5627.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Deaf Awareness Expo will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School, Langston Chapel Road. There will be speakers, entertainment, exhibits and vendors. Tickets are as follows: $10 per adult, $5 per child and may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bulloch-county-deaf-awareness-expo. Proceeds will benefit the Bulloch County Deaf and Hard of Hering Program. Hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Iota Iota Zeta Chapter.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SEED SWAP will be held Sept. 29, 5:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Please note time change. Program: Ranson Schwerzler, director of Meadow Garden, will present an update on the home of George Walton, signer of the Declaration of Independence.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORY & Games With a Cop will be held Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Oct. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.