Calendar0919 2020

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Preserve Your Family History,” will be held Sept. 24 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Sept. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a required Whole Board Governance Training Sept. 29, 2–5 p.m., at the Central Office, Williams Road. A brief Work Session, to replace the Sept. 24th work session, will be held in conjunction with the training.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Sept. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Sept. 30 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.