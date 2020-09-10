Calendar0911 2020

Saturday

ä 7TH ANNUAL Jesse Hinton Memorial Homeless Veterans Fundraiser will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–noon. Items may be dropped off at 500 Commerce Drive, Statesboro, behind Citizens Bank and next to Franklin Toyota. Items needed include non-perishable foods, water, sports’ drinks, juice, tents, batteries, flashlights, tarps and gift cards. Cash donations will be used to by items as well such as personal hygiene items. No clothing will be accepted. Hosted by the US Military Vets MC.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall sports and programs begins Sept. 14. Register at the following locations: Honey Bowen Building Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. or online at www.bullochrec.com. For more information on age eligibility and available sports, visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

ä DIY PROJECT: Geode will be available for pickup Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Sept. 17.

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom/Discord. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä MANAGERS’ MEETINGS for teams interested in being in an adult league with Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department will be held Sept. 14&15 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Wiffle ball meeting will be held Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and the flag football meeting will be Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. For more information call Ronald Smith at (912) 489-9054 or email ronaldsmith@bullochrec.com.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Sept. 16 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN CRAFT Kits will be available for pickup Sept. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Online Organization of Genealogy Records,” will be held Sept. 17 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.