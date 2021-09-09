Calendar0910 2021

Saturday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä MANAGERS’ MEETING for Adult Wiffle Ball with Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department will be held Sept. 13 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive beginning at 6 p.m. For more information contact Ronald at (912) 489-9054 or ronaldsmith@bullochrec.com.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Creating A Family Binder,” will be held Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MANAGERS’ MEETING for Adult Church Softball with Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department will be held Sept.14 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information contact Ronald at (912) 489-9054 or ronaldsmith@bullochrec.com.

ä MANAGERS’ MEETING for Adult Flag Football with Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department will be held Sept. 14 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Ronald at (912) 489-9054 or ronaldsmith@bullochrec.com.

ä FUNDRAISER for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Sept. 15 at Wild Wing Café. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the library.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Sept. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Sept. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.