Calendar0903 2022

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä 10TH ANNUAL Willow Hill Heritage Festival will be held through Sunday at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal. Saturday’s activities, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., include free food and fun for children as well as food and merchandise vendors and guests will discuss their use of DNA, genealogical research, interviews and the studying of funeral programs to discover untold family stories. On Sunday, 3–7 p.m., a Gospel Fest, hosted by Revs. Frankie and Jean Owens, will feature local artists, museum tours food and merchandise vendors. For more information call Gayle Jackson at (912) 800-1467 or visit www.willowhillheritage.org.



Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. A Public Hearing will be held as a part of this meeting to solicit input on the proposed increase of 2022 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

ä ADULT CRAFT Program will be held Sept. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet Sept. 6 at noon at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East. For more information call Rhonda Busby at (912) 536-5626.

ä TEEN CRFT Activity will be held Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18.For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE featuring The Breakfast Club band will be held Sept. 23 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 9 and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä BILINGUAL FAMILY Story Time will be held Sept. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m.

ä BOARD GAMING will be held Sept. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä STEM WITH Mr. Fuller will be held Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.



Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.