BREAKING
Bulloch doubles single-day record with 133 new COVID cases reported Friday
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Calendar0830 2020
rel.-Church Calendar0829 2020

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting scheduled for Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street, has been cancelled due to lack of agenda/action items.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Sept. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Sept. 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. To attend, register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclfuivrTktE9NPQrb1AyfjL6MXgntSyqL4 and you will receive a confirmation emailing containing information about joining the meeting.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Sept. 3 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Bill Hatcher as speaker. Topic: “Colonial America and the Constitution.”

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Sept. 3 beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Find A Grave,” will be held Sept. 3 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter