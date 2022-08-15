Calendar0816 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.



Wednesday

ä BULLOCH BOARD Meeting will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Properly Clean Gravestones,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Friday

ä HOMESCHOOL BOOK Swap will be held Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.



Upcoming Events

ä TRY SERIES: Trivia will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY WAFFLE Day will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.