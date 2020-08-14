Calendar0816 2020

BREAKING
ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and may be viewed via the library’s Facebook page.

ä TEEN CRAFT KITS will be available for pickup Aug. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Who to Include in Your Family Tree,” will be held Aug. 20 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Aug. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Advanced sign-up is required.