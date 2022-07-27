Calendar0729 2022

Today

ä BLUE PARTY – Summer Reading Program Finale will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Aug. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. Theme: “Sailor Moon.” For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY COLORING Day will be held all day Aug. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Aug. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Committee will hold an Election of Delegates to the Democratic State Convention Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. For more information please email bullochdemocrats@gmail.com.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Aug. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä INTRO TO Genealogy Class will be held Aug. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.