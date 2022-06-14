Calendar0615 2022

Today

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY GAMING Activity will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä JUNETEENTH CEMETERY Cleaning will be held June 20, 9 a.m.­–noon, at Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Rushing Road, Brooklet. For more information call Angie McBride at (12) 678-1869.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet June 20 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with April Miller of Brave Tomorrow Counseling as guest speaker. For more information call or text (912) 536-4448.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 21 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held June 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN GAMING Activity will be held June 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet June 23 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.