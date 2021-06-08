Calendar0609 2021

Today

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Apple Yarn.” For ages 12–18.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Apple Suncatcher.” For ages 2–11.

ä TODDLER CRAFT Session will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to pre-register (required) call (912) 764-1341.” For ages 2–5.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Who Am I?” game.

ä BOOK SALE will be held Friday–Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. Hours: Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Republican Party Breakfast Club will meet Saturday, 8:15–10 a.m., in the Banquet Room of Parkwood RV Park, Highway 301 South, with Sen. Billy Hickman as speaker. Cost is $10. RSVP at bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com. For more information call (912) 515-7141.

Sunday

ä BILLY & Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. For more information call (912) 764-6609.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Complicated Family Connections,” will be held June 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup June 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Ocean Tangrams.” For ages 6–11.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held June 15 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet June 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held June 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12–18.



Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.