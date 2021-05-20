Calendar0522 2021

Today

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

ä VIDEO TOUR of Statesboro Regional Library’s Genealogy Department may be viewed May 27 via YouTube. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.