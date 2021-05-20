Calendar0521 2021

Today

ä COMMUNITY YARD Sale will be held Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 515 Denmark Street. Sponsored by the Adult Day Program of Pineland Mental Health in Bulloch County. All proceeds will benefit the Adult Day Program and the mental health services it provides.

ä BINGO will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held May 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be practiced.

ä VIDEO TOUR of Statesboro Regional Library’s Genealogy Department may be viewed May 27 via YouTube. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.