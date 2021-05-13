Calendar0517 2021

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Project will be available for pickup Monday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

Tuesday

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.



Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18.



Friday

ä BINGO will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.