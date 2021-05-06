Calendar0511 2021

Today

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. BRESFI scholarships will be awarded and the annual Member Memorial Service will be held. Cost is $13.50. For more information call (912) 531-9483 or email renfroebecky@gmail.com.



Thursday

ä PUBLIC INFORMATION Meeting/Open House regarding the proposed pedestrian improvements for the S&S Greenway – Phase III will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Brooklet Elementary School.

Saturday

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish. Paper products will be provided.



Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Project will be available for pickup May 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.